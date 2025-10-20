Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 953 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 29.3% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $373,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,561.25. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,000. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,182,434 shares of company stock valued at $270,280,661. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $240.68 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.23 and a 1-year high of $255.39. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

