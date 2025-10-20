RFG Advisory LLC Has $285,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $300.49 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

