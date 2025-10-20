RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $314,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.43.

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $2,140,823.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,263,655.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,884 shares of company stock worth $11,406,825. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS opened at $300.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,112.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $319.89.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

