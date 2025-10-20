Financial Perspectives Inc Purchases 3,793 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.4% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% in the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $295.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

