Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. New Street Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $183.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678,937 shares of company stock valued at $654,837,526 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

