NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Lowered by Oriental Harbor Investment Fund

Oriental Harbor Investment Fund reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 110,586 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 12.4% of Oriental Harbor Investment Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $200,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,731,013,075.03. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,678,937 shares of company stock worth $654,837,526 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.