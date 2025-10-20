Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 58,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 47,086 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE FIS opened at $66.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

