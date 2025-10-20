Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 800 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Clorox were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,085,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,699,000 after purchasing an additional 589,544 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,083,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,123,000 after purchasing an additional 546,761 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 688.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 587,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,535,000 after purchasing an additional 513,171 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 598,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,167,000 after purchasing an additional 481,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 421,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $119.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $116.53 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 76.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.20.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

