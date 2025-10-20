First Interstate Bank Has $4.36 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

First Interstate Bank lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,327,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,090,000 after acquiring an additional 89,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.84.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

