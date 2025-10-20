Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCRB. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $78.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.