Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.84.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.24.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

