Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Townsend & Associates Inc decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Clorox by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Clorox by 69.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $130.20.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $119.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average of $127.58. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $116.53 and a one year high of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.