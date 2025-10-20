Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Chewy $CHWY

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC trimmed its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Chewy makes up approximately 1.6% of Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 73.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $37.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. Chewy has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. Chewy’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William G. Billings sold 20,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $716,450.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,034.48. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,311. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CHWY. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.84.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

