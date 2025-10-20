Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,045,000 after acquiring an additional 350,796 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 302,684 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,121 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $495.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.85. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.