Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,267 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.20 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $478.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.16.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

