Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $112.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.16. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

