Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $462,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $478.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

