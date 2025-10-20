Fairway Wealth LLC Has $191,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Fairway Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after acquiring an additional 179,002 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

