JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.