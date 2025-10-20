Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $446.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.29.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

