Community Bank of Raymore Has $371,000 Stock Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in SLB were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SLB by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLB in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SLB during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLB in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on SLB from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SLB from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Melius started coverage on SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About SLB

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

