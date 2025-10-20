5,032 Shares in U.S. Bancorp $USB Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $45.66 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.