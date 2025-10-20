Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 419 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Trading Up 1.0%
NASDAQ AMGN opened at $298.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.99. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $335.88.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.50.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
