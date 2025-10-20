Alaska Wealth Advisors Acquires 361 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $79.63 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $81.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.