Alaska Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.95.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $484.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.15 and a 200-day moving average of $449.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of -407.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $294.68 and a 52 week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

