Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $151.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.67. The company has a market capitalization of $354.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $146.96 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

