Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $38,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $215.59 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.