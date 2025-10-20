Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $168.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $233.08 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $241.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

