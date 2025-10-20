WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,846,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $153.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $210.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

