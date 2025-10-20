McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.68.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9%

McDonald’s stock opened at $308.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.41. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

