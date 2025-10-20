Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.3% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $70.13 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

