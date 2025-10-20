ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of ASML by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of ASML by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,029.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,059.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $864.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $775.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Bank Degroof downgraded shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

