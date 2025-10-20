108,828 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,828 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $224.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $232.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

