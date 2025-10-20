CMG Global Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

CMG Global Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,993,689,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,606,354,000 after purchasing an additional 123,454 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE MCD opened at $308.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.29 and its 200 day moving average is $305.41. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.