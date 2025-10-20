PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $210.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.25.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

