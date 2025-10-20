Townsend & Associates Inc Takes Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of T opened at $26.33 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $188.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

