Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 9,025 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF $IBDW

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2025

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDWFree Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDW stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $21.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

