DeDora Capital Inc. Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

DeDora Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $193.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average is $164.90. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $465.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.