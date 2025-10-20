Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,384 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 132.7% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 59,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,438,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 248,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 49,960 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENI stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

