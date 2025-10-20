Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FENI. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,163,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 134.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after buying an additional 629,478 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the first quarter worth $15,316,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,308,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after buying an additional 472,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the first quarter worth $12,514,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $35.50 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.