Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC Stock Position Lessened by Salus Financial Advisors LLC

Salus Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Salus Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FELC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,976,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,146,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 4,506.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,497,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,095,000 after acquiring an additional 703,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,295,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,662,000 after purchasing an additional 645,996 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

FELC opened at $37.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $37.56.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

