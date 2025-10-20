Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM Shares Sold by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc reduced its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,018,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 513,009 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,531,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,565,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,991,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 323,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,526,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

FESM opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

