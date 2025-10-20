Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,160,000 after acquiring an additional 137,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,148,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,560.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,609 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $286.81 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.50 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Huber Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $356.78.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Helen L. Shan acquired 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,556.32. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin purchased 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,670.74. This represents a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

