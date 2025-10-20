SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF $KCE Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 1.26% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 84.9% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 1,091.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

KCE opened at $147.15 on Monday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.54 and a 200-day moving average of $142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $610.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.