Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 111 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC set a $295.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.60.

American Express Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $346.45 on Monday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $349.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $241.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

