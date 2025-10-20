Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $230,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 88,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

View Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:GIS opened at $48.48 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.