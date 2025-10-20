Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $151,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,971.50. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,510 shares of company stock worth $2,979,663. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:DAL opened at $59.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

