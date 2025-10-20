Nextracker Inc. $NXT Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 819.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 189.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nextracker from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $391,275.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 409,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,677,925. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,352.14. This trade represents a 56.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $87.06 on Monday. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.