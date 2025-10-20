Unison Advisors LLC Buys 155 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $2,847,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 167,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,730,000 after buying an additional 34,228 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $500,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Keira L. Lombardo acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.36 per share, for a total transaction of $258,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,241.68. This represents a 298.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $94.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.