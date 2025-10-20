Schnieders Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $92.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.